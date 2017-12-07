Preston rugby club care home plan approved

A bid to build a care home on a car park at Preston Grasshoppers RUFC has been given the green light.

The city's planning committee on Thursday approved the plans for the 74-bed, two storey facility.

Concerns had initially been voiced that building on the existing car park would impact on operations at nearby Royal Preston Hospital as staff use a park and ride system operated from there.

But these fears were previously allayed as NHS bosses said the service would be moved elsewhere on the club’s Lightfoot Green Lane site.

Part of the application included plans for a new car park - providing for 150 vehicles - on land north to the main rugby pitch.

The proposal was recommended for approval by officers and councillors followed their advice, voting unanimously in favour.

However, Coun Peter Moss raised concerns about the impact of the rugby club's floodlights for residents of the new home.

He said: "About 12 months ago, PGRUFC came with the application for the artificial pitch and floodlighting, I was the only person who opposed the number of hours, days, weeks, months that the lighting was going to be allowed to be on.

"It does concern me we're now going to put a 74-bed care home next to somewhere that will have floodlighting virtually 365 days a year. I think members need to reflect on that."

The planning report, submitted to councillors, said: “The proposed residential community use within the North West Preston Strategic Location is considered to be acceptable and would support the delivery of a mixture of uses in the interests of creating a sustainable community within this area.”