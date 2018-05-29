Preston restaurant badly damaged in overnight blaze

A Preston restaurant was seriously damaged by a fire which ripped through the building in the early hours of Tuesday.

Four fire engines were called to The Smoke and Grill restaurant on Walker Street at around 4.30am to reports of smoke pouring out of the building.

Crews arrived to find the building heavily smoke logged and immediately set to work to extinguish the blaze.

Crew Manager Rob Barker said: "A vigilant member of the public spotted the developing fire and called us out.

"We arrived to find smoke coming out of the windows and vents of the restaurant.

"A fire had started in the main dining area of the restaurant.

"We used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels and fans to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews spent around two hours at the scene.

Fire fighters fought a blaze at the same restaurant on January 9 of this year.

The restaurant opened in January 2017.