Preston Primary Schools' girls' soccer tournament

UClan's Cottoam sports arenta was the venue for the city's Primary School Game's girls football competition.

Organised by school games organiser Harriet Ascroft and UCLan football development officer Cian McEvoy, the games were refereed by pupils from Archbishop Temple High School who are currently taking part in the FA girls’ hub project.

Volunteers from Sir Tom Finney Soccer Centre also delivered FA Wildcat sessions as an added bonus to the tournament.

Organisers said the competition was a busy and exciting opportunity to inspire the 10 and 11-year-old

girls to take part in appropriate competitive school sport.

Harriet Ascroft SGO said: “It was overwhelming to see 27 teams, 194 girls having fun and enjoying themselves while developing friendships.

“I saw lots of players demonstrating the importance of respect by shaking hands at the end of each game.

“The referees were outstanding; professional, obviously well practiced and said they enjoyed the leadership experience.”

Schools which took part were Holy Family, St Peter’s Fulwood,St Maria Goretti, Harris, Barton St Lawrence, St Bernard’s, Broughton, Queens Drive, St Andrew’s CE, St Clare’s Catholic, Eldon. St Augustine’s RC, St Wilfred’s,Lea CP, St Anthony’s,Blessed Sacrament , Deepdale, Sherwood, Longsands, St Teresa’s,St Stephen’s Kennington,Grimsargh St Michael, Fulwood and Cadley and St Joseph’s Catholic.

The overall winners were St Stephen’s CE Primary.