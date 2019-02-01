Preston nurse takes on weight loss challenge for The Foxton Centre

A Preston nurse has pledged to drop 50lbs by her 50th birthday to raise funds for homelessness charity, The Foxton Centre.

Julie Davis, a theatre nurse at Royal Preston Hospital, attended the centre to find out about volunteering but due to her unsociable hours she was unable to commit to the job.

She felt so passionate she came up with a new plan after the centre, which also happens to be celebrating half a century of work, appealed to the community for funds.

Julie started her challenge at the start of December last year with weeks now left until her birthday on March 21.

She said: “I have always battled with my weight, I simply love food too much but as I head towards my 50th birthday I felt it was time to change and take back control. It was time to lose the excess weight.”

Jeff Marsh, CEO of The Foxton Centre, said; “We’re truly honoured that Julie has pledged to raise funds for the centre, she is a formidable individual, with a passion for helping others. Fund-raisers like Julie’s are essential and help us to be able to deliver critical services to those that find themselves sleeping rough on the streets of Preston. We wish Julie well with her goal and will be supporting her on her journey.”

The Foxton Centre works with the homeless and some of the most vulnerable communities, provides critical services such as outreach, support, and engagement to individuals especially for those on the margins of society.

To donate to Julie’s challenge, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/50poundsby50