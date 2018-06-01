Preston nurse holds afternoon tea and Gary Barlow tribute night for Heartbeat

Planning a double fund-raiser in one day was a bit like planning a wedding, according to event organiser Kelly Baines.

Back row from left, Fran and Mary Evans, Katie and Heather Mulgrew, front, Frances, Karen, Andrea and Ruby Mulgrew at the Heartbeat Afternoon Tea Party

The Preston mum-of-two arranged an afternoon tea, followed by a charity night at Preston Marriott Hotel, raising £1,058 Heartbeat.

As a nurse at Royal Preston Hospital’s coronary care unit, she knows all too well the importance of the charity’s heart rehabilitation services.

She says: “I organised my first charity event two years ago for bereavement support charity CAYP, as I was a link nurse there.

“I really enjoyed organising that and so last year I climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks with three of my friends and raised £850 for Heartbeat.

“This year I wanted to do another event, and so organised an afternoon tea and charity night with Dan Hadfield as Gary Barlow and swing tribute act.

“I chose to support Heartbeat as most of my patients attend there to access some kind of support following a heart attack or being diagnosed with heart disease.

“I know how important its services are and was happy to show my support.

“It was stressful organising two events in one - a bit like a wedding, but I enjoyed it, especially as I am able to raise funds for such an amazing cause.”

From left, Georgina Wilcox, Meral Dawe, Claire Khodna, Mike, Mary and Sue Wells, Carrie Crossley and Sarah Saward at the Heartbeat Afternoon Tea and Charity Evening

Kelly’s event began with an afternoon tea with 65 guests.

People were jumping out of their seats during a game of stand-up bingo.

The mood was a little calmer when Dan Hadfield stepped up to perform a set of swing songs.

Events took a more up tempo turn in the evening as DJ Phillip Benson took over and Dan did a Take That and Gary Barlow set.

Kelly Baines is the organiser of the Heartbeat Afternoon Tea and Charity Evening at Preston Marriott Hotel. She is pictured with husband Paul and children Oliver (8) and Harrison (5)

More money was raised as guests took part in a silent auction, with the prize being a serenade of Take That’s classic hit A Million Love Songs by Dan.

Kelly adds: “The serenade is something Gary Barlow does on his tour, so we thought it would be good to do it here.

“I had really good feedback from the night. The food was outstanding and the staff were great.

“People also enjoyed chatting to Dan before he took to the stage.

“I am really pleased we raised more than £1,000. I love going to see the people at the charity and telling them how much I have raised. Every penny counts.

“I want to thank everyone who attended the night and supported us in raising these funds.”