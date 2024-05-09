Preston North & Poulton-le-Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 10:52 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (April 29-May 5).

Across Wyre, 12 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include two new homes, new electric car charging points at Booths and changes to Dewlay Cheesemakers amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between Apr 29 and May 5

1. Wyre planning applications

Application validated on Apr 29 for change of use from a dwellinghouse (C3) to a Younger Persons Care Home (C2) for up to three children

2. Willow House, Parkside Lane, Nateby PR3 0JA

Application validated on Apr 29 for change of use from a dwellinghouse (C3) to a Younger Persons Care Home (C2) for up to three children

Application validated on Apr 29 for conversion of existing outbuildings with external works to create two dwellings (C3), demolition of buildings, change of use of land to residential use and associated landscaping/carparking and internal access road

3. Willowgrove Park, Sandy Lane, Preesall

Application validated on Apr 29 for conversion of existing outbuildings with external works to create two dwellings (C3), demolition of buildings, change of use of land to residential use and associated landscaping/carparking and internal access road

Application validated on Apr 30 for proposed rear and side extension to existing dairy and construction of ramp

4. Dewlay The Traditional Cheesemakers, Garstang By Pass Road, Churchtown PR3 0PR

Application validated on Apr 30 for proposed rear and side extension to existing dairy and construction of ramp

