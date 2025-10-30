Preston nightclub known for Motown music and cockails closes and is put on the market
Agent Christie and Co have this week listed Detroit Nightclub at 1 Main Spirit Weind for sale for an undisclosed price, with the majority of the fixtures and fittings included in the sale.
The say the former Revolution and Louis Long Bar premises “presents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial and versatile hospitality venue in the heart of Preston”. They add: “Although currently closed, the premises are well-suited for a range of uses including a nightclub, bar, live music venue, or late-night entertainment space. With its generous layout and prime location, the property offers significant potential for an experienced operator to re-establish a thriving business.”
The city centre premises extends to approximately 6,500 sq ft (603.8 sq m) across multiple levels with trading areas on both the ground and first floors, with additional back-of-house facilities on the lower ground levels.
Detroit - which hasn’t posted an event on its Facebook page since June - opened in December 2021 after undergoing a £180,000 renovation to complete a ‘speakeasy vibe’, with a mural of Marvin Gaye on one wall.
At its launch it was fronted by former Miss England, Elizabeth Grant and had a nine-piece house band fronted by Matt Phillips every Saturday night as well as guest singers and a line-up of DJs.
Detroit has been approached by the Post for comment.