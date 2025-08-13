A major music retailer based in Preston has reportedly closed down without warning, leaving paid for orders unfulfilled.

A Preston based music retailer appears to have shut down without warning. | Getty Images

Music Matter, located on the Red Scar Industrial Estate in Ribbleton, is a musical instrument and recording equitment store that is widely considered one of the biggest in the UK.

The company has always boasted good reviews on Google - holding a 4.8 star rating on Google Reviews currently.

However over the last week, a flurry of disgruntled customers have took to the Google Reviews to accuse Music Matter of shutting down without warning and leaving them out of pocket.

For instance one user wrote: ““Do not order from this site it’s a scam. They’ll take your money and send you nothing. Uncontactable, no response to emails and both phone lines are disconnected. Do not trust.”

Another said: “No one is replying my emails or responding at the phone line… im really concerned about my money being lost as its been two weeks and they didn’t give me any answers about a product im currently waiting on (return and change with a new one)”

A third customer, assuming to know more about the siyutation, wrote: “Taken money but gone into administration. Beware if you’re going to place an order”

Google does indeed now state that Music Matter is “temporarily closed” and its Facebook page has been taken down.

Although its website and dedicated Ebay page are still up, they both show that all items are currently out of stock.

The number listed on Music Matter’s website also appears to be dead and the two listed email accounts are not responding to our enquiries, as well as those by the above complainants.

Companies House on the other hand states that the company - down as Matter Retail limited - is still running, in fact their confirmation statement for 2025 was only published in June.

There is also nothing to suggest that Music Matter is insolvent or has gone into adminstration.

If Music Matter has closed down for good, it follows the closure of numerous similar companies in recent months.

UK music store giant Gak Music Emporium in Brighton became insolvent in April, its stock and business subsequntly being bought by Gear4Music.

PMT, another of UK’s largest musical instrument retail chains, then went into adminstration just two months ago, closing all of its 11 stores across the UK and its warehouse in Liverpool with immediate effect.

Music Matter has been approached for confirmation on their situation but they not yet responded.

We did also ask them to confirm, if they have permanently closed, whether all placed orders will be completed or refunded.