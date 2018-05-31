Preston members of The Prince's Trust awarded for their skills

A team of young adults were awarded for their team work and skills in the community.

Read more: /lancashire-s-prince-s-trust-volunteers-celebrate-course-success-1-8939755



The youngsters, aged 16 to 25 have successfully completed a 12-week employment, team work and community skills course with The Prince’s Trust.

The team - known as Deepdale 35 - were congratulated with a special presentation event at Preston’s College.

Sally-Ann Myerscough, programme support worker with the Prince’s Trust, said: “The young adults completed a wide range of activities, working with crews at Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, and attending residential breaks.

“The were assessed on working as a team and with community groups to help in their projects. They have worked with Caritas Care, Red Cross and Delta Care.

“The youngsters really enjoyed the course and got a lot out of it. They gain a qualification in employment, team work and community skills and this often helps them get a job, progress to university or work with a training provider. It is a great opportunity for them.

“I am really proud of them as they have worked really hard.

“The course is in partnership with The Prince’s Trust, Preston’s College and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. We also had some donations from Morrisons, in Deepdale, which was gratefully received.”