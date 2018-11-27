Preston Market business founder Jean dies aged 83

Have your say

The founder of a long-established business on Preston Market has died aged 83.

Jean Sheridan set up A & J Sheridan specialising in handbags and luggage 53 years ago.

She died in the East Lancashire Hospice last week.

Her son-in-law David Maudsley, who is part of the family business, said she was a Preston woman through and through and would be sadly missed.

Jean was taken into the East Lancashire Hospice around five weeks ago.

David said: “She was working on the stall only eight weeks ago.

“It is hard to take in.”

A&J Sheridan began trading on Preston Market in 1965 and is still going strong today in the new-look Market.

Jean, a widow, leaves a daughter Gail and grandchildren Dail and Patrick.

The market stall closed for a few days as a market of respect but has now opened for trading again.

A requiem mass will be held at St Wilfrid’s Church, Preston, on Thursday.

It will be followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.