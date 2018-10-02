Preston man wanted by police for suspected armed robbery

A man, suspected of a violent armed robbery in Preston, is wanted by police.

Dominic Battiniello, 26, is wanted by police after a pensioner was robbed at knifepoint in his own home.

Around 4am on September 16 a man and woman forced entry to a property on Wolseley Road in Preston .

The homeowner, a man in his 70s, had a knife held to his throat by the man while the woman searched the house, taking jewellery and cash.

Following enquiries, Battiniello is wanted by police in connection with the offence.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, dark-brown hair.

Battiniello has links to the Lea, Ashton and city centre areas of Preston, as well as Blackpool.

Police are appealing for information leading to his arrest.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “Battiniello is wanted for a serious offence.

“He may be in possession of a knife and we would advise people if they see him, not to approach him, but instead call police immediately.

“Please provide a description of Battiniello’s clothing and whereabouts if seen.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01772) 209729 or email 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference SA1819753.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.