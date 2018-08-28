Preston man suffers broken spine in car crash

A Preston man suffered a broken spine after being involved in a car crash.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash, which happened in Belthorn, East Lancashire.

It happened at around 7pm on Monday, July 30 when a black BMW 320 left Jackson Heights Road, gone into a nearby field and come to rest on its side.

The driver, a 25-year- old man from Preston, suffered a broken spine.

PC Michael Higginson from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are investigating the circumstances around this collision and how it came to happen. If you saw anything that you think might help with our investigation, please get in touch.”