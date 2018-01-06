Preston man faces court date after social media appeal

A Preston man sought by police following a social media appeal will appear in court on Monday.

Jamie Murphy has been charged with four counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of witness intimidation, police said.

The 30-year-old, from the Trees Estate and Moor Nook areas of Ribbleton, will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 8.

Lancashire Police's original appeal for Murphy to speak to officers had been shared thousands of times.

In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, Sgt Hesketh of Preston Police said Jamie Murphy had been remanded in police custody until the court appearance.

He added: "I'd like to thank everyone, including the media, who shared the initial appeal."