Preston link to "Thai bride" mystery death

A woman whose body was found in a Yorkshire Dales stream almost 15 years ago once lived in Preston, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said the south-east Asian woman, whose body was discovered in a remote location on the Pennine Way between Pen-y-ghent and Horton in Ribblesdale on September 20 2004, is Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, who was originally from Thailand.

Mrs Armitage's half-naked body was found by walkers on the Pennine Way and investigators have previously said they believe she may have been killed and transported to the stream, possibly by a 4x4 vehicle.

A cause of death has never been established and a 2007 inquest recorded an open verdict.

On Tuesday, detectives asked for the public's help to build a picture of Mrs Armitage's life in Thailand and at various places she lived in the UK between 1991 and 2004 including Portsmouth, Hampshire; Rugby, Warwickshire, and Preston, Lancashire.

A force spokesman said she was originally from the Udon Thani province in north-east Thailand, would now be aged 51 and was married with three children.

He said officers believe Mrs Armitage visited Thailand at some point between 2003 and 2004 but it is not known which part of the country she went to.

She was identified as a result of extensive inquiries and DNA testing with family members in Thailand, the spokesman said.

Earlier this year, a Thai family told a press conference in the country the missing woman could be their relative.

They said she married a British man in the 1990s and moved to England but they had not heard from her since 2004.

The spokesman said: "Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain the legal authority to interview members of Lamduan's family and conduct inquiries in Thailand with the cooperation and assistance of the Thai authorities, as well as conducting inquires in the UK."

He said: "We are seeking information from anyone who knew Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, or her family between 1991 and up to the time she died in September 2004.

"No matter how small or seemingly insignificant you think the information is, it could prove to be very important to help us establish details about Lamduan's life and the circumstances surrounding her death."

The force urged the public to report any information through the Major Incident Public Portal at www.mipp.police.uk; on 01609 643147; via ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.