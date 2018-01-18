Preston leisure centre handed land and cash boost

A Preston leisure centre could be set for an expansion and new facilities following a council deal.

The city’s cabinet is preparing to transfer land next to West View Leisure Centre and £100k to operators Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

The land, off Ribbleton Lane, had been occupied by food distribution firm James Hall and Co.

As part of its move to a new headquarters, James Hall gifted the land to the council along with the funds “for the benefit of the local community.”

The local authority transferred the operation of the leisure centre - along with the Fulwood counterpart - to GLL last year to unburden itself from the running costs amid budget cutbacks.

And now the council will pass on the land and cash to the not-for-profit organisation “to provide additional facilities at the West View Leisure Centre for the benefit of the inhabitants of the area together with the promotion and improvement of the inhabitants’ social wellbeing, through GLL.”

When contacted by the Lancashire Post, GLL said it could not comment on future plans for the site before the transfer is confirmed.

A report set to be discussed by ruling cabinet members next week, reads: “Although there is no similar restriction on the use of the land gifted by James Hall and Co the original purpose behind the transfer was to provide additional car parking capacity to the leisure centre.

“It is considered advantageous to transfer this land to GLL so that it is available to them to enhance the leisure centre facilities in the future should the opportunity arise.”

James Hall - now based at an industrial park off Bluebell Way - stipulated the £100k should be spent within two years, meaning a deadline of April 2019.

The report states a “tripartite agreement” will bind GLL - along with James and Hall and the council - to the same terms.