A Preston landlord has been prosecuted after putting the lives of tenants at risk.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS); led the prosecution against Liang Chen, who pleaded guilty to four breaches at 120 Corporation Street - including bolting a fire door shut.

The background

On July 1, 2021, fire safety officers inspected the property as part of a multi-agency inspection. Due to an inadequate fire alarm system and inadequate means of escape, a Prohibition Notice was served stating that the premises could not be used for sleeping accommodation. But on January 21, 2022, when another inspection was completed, it became apparent that the premises were still being used for sleeping accommodation despite the premises being prohibited.

120 Corporation Street, Preston | LFRS

The four offences to which Mr Chen pleaded guilty to were:

Article 9(1) Failure to make a suitable and sufficient fire risk assessment.

Article 13(1)(a) Failure to ensure the premises were equipped with appropriate fire detectors and alarms.

Article 14(2)(b) Failure to ensure persons could evacuate the premises as quickly and safely as possible.

Article 32(2)(h) Failure to comply with the requirements imposed by the prohibition notice.

LFRS said these breaches posed a serious threat to the life and safety of the occupier and anyone else who may visit the property.

Sentencing

On Thursday, November 21, at Preston Crown Court, Liang Chen was sentenced to nine months in prison, to be served concurrently, suspended for 18 months, 120 hours community service and ordered to pay £2,400 in costs to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency exit bolted shut | LFRS

Ian Armistead, Protection Department Group Manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Mr Liang Chen is the responsible person for these premises, and as such has a legal duty to ensure that people who use his premises are provided with a safe environment. We hope that this prosecution will ensure that the standard of his properties is kept within the requirements of the law.

“In our constant drive to make Lancashire safer, our fire safety enforcement teams are always actively seeking out other dangerous premises. We would hope that the outcome of this particular case sends a clear message that fire safety must always be a priority.

“In this instance the consequences of the inadequate fire safety measures and inadequate management could have led to serious injury or loss of life and circumstances left us with no other option but to take this action.

“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will always work with those willing to address fire safety issues and businesses can be assured that we will continue to support them in complying with the Fire Safety Order. We would urge landlords and responsible persons who need to take action to comply with fire safety regulations to visit the Business Safety section of our website, which contains advice and guidance on how to comply with your legal duties.”