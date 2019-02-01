Preston Guild Hall in '£70k unpaid bill' dispute

Preston Guild Hall is involved in a cash wrangle with Bill Kenwright’s theatre company over an alleged unpaid bill.

BKL is pursuing Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre over the non-payment of what it is reported to be around £70,000.

Blood Brothers

It relates to box office takings from a touring production of Blood Brothers, which BKL presented in Preston in September.

Today Guild Hall owner, entrepreneur Simon Rigby, confirmed discussions were being held but declined to comment further.

It is believed the outstanding amount represents the remainder of a partially paid sum.

BKL executive director Steve Potts told The Stage: “It is very rare indeed to be owed such a large overdue amount from a theatre, and for so long.

“Having used best endeavours to resolve the matter for months now without success, which has included seeing the theatre repeatedly miss its own suggested payment deadlines, the chances of an amicable, appropriate and professional resolution with this theatre seem to be dwindling.”

BKL said the Guild Hall had missed payment deadlines and said an ‘amicable and professional resolution’ had a dwindling chance of being reached.

Businessman Mr Rigby c​onfirmed that the Guild Hall was in active dialogue with BKL over th​e matter.

While these matters ​were being discussed he did not want to make ​a ​specific comment.

He added: ​“We look after a large number of events each year and are delighted to have a strong and often long working relationship with many of the world class management teams and their artists that book PGH for their events and concerts.”