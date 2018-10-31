Preston Guild Hall Classic Darts cancelled

Preston Guild Hall's Classic Darts event which was set to take place on Thursday, November 8, 2018 has been re-scheduled.

A statement posted to the Guild Hall website states that due to circumstances beyond the control of both organisers the event has been re-schedule to September 19th 2019.

The 2019 line up is guaranteed to be the same as the 2018 event, which is set to include 16-time World Darts Champion Phil Taylor.

Also on show organised by Preston Guild Hall and Modus Sports will be Welsh duo Mark Webster and Gerwyn Price, who reached the World Cup final together in 2017.

Webster is a former World Champion, while Price has reached two major finals and is competing in the 2018 Premier League alongside ‘Barney’ and another eight of the sport’s elite players.

Bobby George will also be appearing, bringing his usual showmanship and razzmatazz to proceedings.

A spokesman for Preston Guild Hall said, "Due to circumstances beyond our control both Preston Guild Hall and Modus Sports have had to re-schedule the Preston Guild Hall Classic to September 19th 2019.

"Preston Guild Hall will now be in the process of contacting all the current bookings for the event on November 8th to look to either transfer the bookings over or issue refunds accordingly.

"We can assure you that this new and prestigious event for Preston will take place next year and that the same line up as 2018 is guaranteed for September 19th 2019."