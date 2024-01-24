Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greekouzina, located at 157 Friargate in Preston city centre, has been named as a finalist in the National Kebab Awards 2024.

The family run restaurant/takeaway has been shortlisted in the 'Best Greek restaurant and/or takeaway' category of the awards which, in collaboration with Just Eat, champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation.

Greekouzina was opened by married Greek couple Bill Karastergios and Christina Laporda on Friargate back in December 2021, after their former unit on Marsh Lane proved too popular for its size.

Their eldest son Efthymis also helps run their now much bigger restaurant, which offers an extensive Greek menu alongside kebab shop favourites.

Last year, the Post even did a special feature on Greekouzina, in which Christina spoke of how the city has welcomed their Greek cuisine with open arms.

Christina Laporda and her husband Bill Karastergios, owners of Greekouzina in Preston.

Reacting to the news of their nomination, Christina told the Post: "It makes us feel proud, of course, it is a form of recognition for our hard work. We have been trying to offer delicious and high quality food, and moments like this make us feel that we have achieved it. Especially when we're appearing on the same list as restaurants that have been operating for years, or ones in big cities. "

Greekouzina are up for best greek restraurant/takeaway against nine other competitiors based in Liverpool, Potters Bar, Penrith, Ellesmere, Birmingham, Chesterfield, Kingston Upon Thames, London and Enfield.

The shortlist was decided by a panel of distinguished judges, who are experts in the culinary field.

Efthymis in the kitchen at Greekouzina in Preston

Greekouzina will find out if they have won the award at an awards ceremony held at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel in London on Tuesday, February 27, attended by renowned figures from the culinary world, influencers, and dignitaries.

The Preston business is the only Lancashire establishment to feature in any of the finalist lists, with the other 18 categories including 'best kebab restaurant regional', 'best takeaway regional', 'best kosher shawarma restaurant and/or takeaway', 'best lebanese restaurant and/or takeaway', 'best value restaurant', 'best vegan kebab', 'chef of the year', 'fine dining restaurant', and 'kebab van of the year'.

Ibrahim Dogus, Founder and Organizer of the British Kebab Awards said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges."