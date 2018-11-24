Preston golf club members 'devastated' at its closure

Members and officials of a Preston golf club have spoken of their "devastation" at its sudden closure.

Fishwick Hall Golf Club suddenly closed its doors this week after administrators were called in.

Around 11 members of staff have lost their jobs.

Today a previously-planned fund-raising golf day was being held at the course - with proceeds going to help redundant staff.

Donations were also being made by members and local well-wishers.

Former general manager Victoria Bellamy said: "We can confirm that Administrators have been appointed at Fishwick Hall Golf Club and first thing yesterday (Thursday) morning the business ceased trading with immediate effect.

"This is an extremely upsetting time for everyone involved with the club as well as the vast majority of the local community.

"The members, some of whom have been a part of the club for decades and the staff who now find themselves in the awful position of being out of work just weeks before Christmas are devastated to be witnessing our long standing club with 106 years of history closing its doors.

"We thank you all for your continued support throughout the years and wish you all the very best for the future ."

The administrators are Leonard Curtis Business Rescue.

It is believed the business may be sold as a going concern, or even for development.

The club had a loyal membership of around 200 members, but officials realised it was not enough to keep the business afloat and called in administrators.