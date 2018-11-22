Preston girl raises £1,000 for Milly's Smiles to help children with cancer

A schoolgirl who has a tumour wrapped around her aorta and spine has raised £1,000 to support other youngsters with cancer.

Kirsten Bolton, 12, of Preston, was diagnosed with a mature ganglioneuroblastoma in June, but has remained determined to help others.

Kirsten Bolton, of Preston, organised a fashion show for Milly's Smiles

She held a fashion show at Lonsdale Social Club, Fulwood, in aid of Milly’s Smiles, which provides goodie bags for children with cancer. The Fulwood Academy pupil has also been collecting toiletries to go in the care packages.

Her mum, Kerry, said: “Kirsten’s fashion show raised £973.58 and she made it up to £1,000 out of her own money. More than 100 people came along and had a great night.But Kirsten doesn’t want to stop there.

“Her next aim is to raise the same amount for Teenage Cancer Trust and she is selling raffle tickets at £1 per strip. This can be paid for through her Gofundme page, www.gofundme.com/kabs-rainbows.”

For other young fund-raiser stories click here: Leyland school girl donates her hair in memory of Leon Callon and Buckshaw Village girl climbed Ben Nevis for Down's Syndrome Association and Fulwood school boy with Cystic Fibrosis achieves dream with Machu Picchu climb

Kirsten Bolton, of Preston, presents a cheque for 1,000 for Milly's Smiles