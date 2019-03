Have your say

A 14-year-old girl from Preston disappeared on February 27 and has not been seen since.

Amelia Wrzos is believed to be in either Preston or Blackpool.

She is described as white, with a slim build and long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and white shoes.

She was carrying a silver bag.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20161226-0142.