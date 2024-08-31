Preston gearing up to host Sting and Pet Shop Boys at BBC Radio 2 in the Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024

Preparations are underway as BBC Radio 2's flagship live music weekend gets ready to return to Preston for 2024.

Radio 2 In The Park will bring three days of incredible live music to Moor Park in Preston from September 6 to September 8.

Photographer Neil Cross was there as preparations began:

The event will feature music from some of the world’s most-loved pop stars.

For the first time, there will also be a Friday night Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party on the DJ stage.

Sting will front his new power rock trio to headline the BBC’s festivities in Preston on Saturday night.

Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, presenting their highly acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album ‘Nonetheless’.

