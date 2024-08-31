Radio 2 In The Park will bring three days of incredible live music to Moor Park in Preston from September 6 to September 8.
Photographer Neil Cross was there as preparations began:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.