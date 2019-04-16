Preston events firm Skiddle finds just the ticket in London

Have your say

Lancashire-based event guide and ticketing outlet Skiddle has expanded into London, investing in new office space following a record year of growth.

The new premises will be staffed by a dedicated London team, hired specifically to focus on growth in the capital.

Head of New Business Duncan King has recently joined Skiddle to head up the new premises in Camden, having previously worked with 360, AEI Media and Turn First Artists.

Skiddle operates out of a headquarters in Preston, a development hub in Liverpool and, earlier this year, opened additional office space in Manchester.

The investment follows the announcement of Skiddle’s most successful year to date.

It reported a 30 per cent increase in turnover, gross ticket sales of £60 million and a record-breaking 3.5 million tickets sold – a 22.5 per cent increase on 2017.

The team has also reported a 46 per cent increase in net profit last year.

Ben Sebborn, Co-Founder and Director of Skiddle, said: “Picking up the keys to Skiddle’s new London premises was a milestone achievement for our business.

“We have always had strong relationships and accounts in the capital, however this new investment will enable us to grow the business – increasing the number of venues, promoters and artists we work with and expand our remit with the accounts we currently manage.

“This invaluable on-the-ground presence will also allow us to cultivate new relationships more efficiently and effectively; surrounded by a wealth of iconic music venues, established and grassroots artists and unrivalled live entertainment.”

Skiddle’s new London office is due to open this week.

In 2018, 20,000 promoters used Skiddle to list their events.

And the site’s web page views increased by 20 per cent to 100 million.