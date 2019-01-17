Preston DJ Tom Green gets breakfast show on KISS FM

A Preston DJ has started the New Year with an exciting new job.

Tom Green is now the new breakfast co-host for KISS FM.

The 24-year-old moved from his evening show to join Daisy Maskell in the mornings and is enjoying the fresh challenge.

Tom started his career aged 16 at Central Radio (currently 2BR) before working on the breakfast show at Preston-based Rock FM, owned by Bauer Radio.

He joined Capital FM Yorkshire at 19 to host weekend breakfast and cover for drive. In November 2015 Tom rejoined Bauer to host The Hits Breakfast before moving to KISS in 2017.

He said: “Hosting on KISS Breakfast has got to be the best job in the world. It’s unreal that I have now taken on the show. I think our listeners will understand when we say we’ll be living our best lives - getting to chat to some our favourite celebs and playing the best new tunes every day. It’s a dream come true.”

Andy Roberts, group programme director for the KISS Network, said: “Tom and Daisy are the perfect new hosts for KISS Breakfast.

“They have a genuine connection to the things our audience love the most, as well as a unique ability to make everyone feel like their best mate – from your 15-year-old listener to the biggest Hollywood celeb.

“I think 2019 is going to be a great year for KISS.”