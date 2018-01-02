Preston defender Kevin O'Connor wins €1million on Irish National Lottery

Preston North End defender Kevin O’Connor has won €1million on the Irish National Lottery.

The 22-year-old, a summer signing from Cork City, was bought the ticket for the Millionaire Raffle as a Christmas present.

Preston North End's Kevin O'Connor has won 1million on the Irish National Lottery.

The New Year’s Eve draw revealed he was a lucky winner with O’Connor back in Ireland to collect his winnings on Tuesday.

According to reports in the Irish media, the winning ticket was bought by godfather and uncle Peadar Murphy at the Flanagan’s Centra Supermarket in Castlebridge, Co Wexford on December 14.

O’Connor was sent the gift with the message “I wish you the best of luck”.

The left back validated his winning ticket early on Tuesday and collected the cheque later that afternoon at national lottery headquarters in Dublin.