Preston dancer recognised with community award

Dancer Becky Rich, 27, from Preston, has been recognised with a community award for the contribution that she has made to the lives of people with disabilities across Lancashire.

Becky, a volunteer with charity DanceSyndrome, which delivers inclusive dance workshops, was presented with the Lesley Finley Community Award on Friday, November 16, at the Disability Equality (NW) AGM at Plungington Community Centre, Preston.

As a DanceSyndrome dance leader, spokesman and ambassador, Becky goes to many community events to inspire people to see what can be achieved when society becomes more inclusive. Because of the work she does, she was chosen as the 2018 recipient of the award, which is awarded each year to a member of the community by Disability Equality (NW).

Becky said: "I'm thrilled to receive this award! It is amazing to be recognised. I absolutely love working with DanceSyndrome. It's amazing to know that my work inspires people and makes them feel more positive.

"Having Down's syndrome has never stopped me from doing anything that I wanted to do and I am dedicated to sharing that message and helping people to see that people with disabilities should be treated as equals in society! Winning this award shows that people with disabilities can achieve anything, so my message to other people is 'Follow your dreams - you can do it!'"

The Lesley Finley Community Award was initiated by Disability Equality (NW) in 2014 and was named after former chairman Lesley Finley, who passed away in 2013. The award recognises the positive impact made by disabled people in Lancashire to improve the lives of other disabled people and inspiring others to make a positive impact of their own.