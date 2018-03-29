Preston Costa team's egg-cellent Easter offering to The Salvation Army

Team members at Preston city centre’s Costa Coffee have delivered on an egg-cellent charity mission for Easter.

Employee Alice Corke with help of charity fundraiser Jon Gibson and a host of local businesses collected more than 250 Easter eggs to deliver to Preston’s Salvation Army.

The Easter eggs will be rolled out to families in need over the holiday as part of the charity’s food bank offerings.

Claire Bowerman Community Centre Co-ordinator at Preston’s Salvation Army said: “Many thanks to all the fantastic organisations and individuals that have helped collect Easter Eggs for The Salvation Army’s community food provision.

“Every family that is referred to our service will receive Easter Eggs. Without this fantastic support, we would not be able to provide such lovely treats to the many children we support”

Local contributors to the collection included Preston Tiger Store, RASCALS Party and Play Centre, Bamber Bridge Football Club, Evolve Document Solutions, Peter Jackson Jeweller, UK Car Line Ltd, Preston Sainsbury’s, Countrywide Financial Solutions and Nuffield Health Gym Preston