Preston concert will recreate the sounds of the 80s

It has been voted the best decade for music . . .

And fans of eighties pop will have a chance to get deliriously nostalgic when Preston’s Guild Hall presents the “80s Live” show on February 23.

Hazell Dean

Stars including Toyah Willcox, Tight Fit, Hazell Dean, Owen Paul and Black Lace will be on stage at the city centre venue to re-live the time of new wave, soft rock and glam metal.

Nathan Moore, from Brother Beyond, will also be making an appearance to celebrate a defining decade in the history of UK music.

Toyah (inset) tops the bill after a career spanning more than 40 years. Her solo hits included It’s a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to be Free.

She achieved eight top 40 singles, released more than 20 albums and has since written two books, appeared in more than 40 stage plays and 10 feature films.

Tight Fit are best remembered for their biggest hit The Lion Sleeps Tonight. Nathan Moore will be performing Brother Beyond’s No2 hit The Harder I Try.

While Hazel Dean, who established a formidable reputation during the eighties as the “Queen of British Clubs,” is best-known for her huge hit “Searchin (I Gotta Find a Man)” which made No 6 and remained in the top 75 for 15 weeks in 1984.

Owen Paul, the Scottish singer, producer and co-writer of the 1986 UK and European smash hit ‘My Favourite Waste Of Time,” toured the UK and Europe with Phil Collins as one of Mike and the Mechanics.

And who could forget Black Lace’s novelty song Agadoo, which surprisingly reached No 2 in the charts in 1984?