Members of the 5th Legion from Preston Comic Con at Deepdale in 2022.

The highly anticipated Preston Comic Con is back this weekend and below is everything you need to know.

When and where is Preston Comic Con 2024?

Preston Comic Con is on at 53 Degrees in Preston on Saturday, October 5, running between 10:30am and 4:30pm.

What can you expect from the event?

Hundreds of fans in fancy dress costumes are expected to attend on the day which will be the city’s biggest celebration of everything comic, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Numerous celebrity guests will also be in attendence, these are: Jo Martin from Doctor Who, Richard Oldfield from Star Wars, Brian Wheeler from Harry Potter and Star Wars, Christina Rotondo also from Doctor Who and Ian Whyte who is from various sci-fi shows/movies thanks to his 7ft1 stature.

Two comic stars from behind the TV screens will be there on the day as well - comic book creator Nick Brokenshire and comic artist Dave Kennedy.

Professional photoshoots will be available with each of the guests, with a range of green screen options.

Aside from celebrity guests, there will be various props on display - including the A Team van, Slimer, and Lightning McQueen-, over 30 traders selling various food items, accessories and games ,and stalls inlcuding one by ODEON Preston who will be auctioning off movie posters and banners, with all proceeds going to MIND.

There is also a cosplay competition with a prize of £100 and cosplayers have the opportunity to take part in a mini shoot with a photographer throughout the day.

The new Wonky Rocket Events owners Myke and Emmy Bell | submit

What have the organisers said?

Emmy Bell said: “As the new owners of Wonky Rocket Events, we are so excited to be being Preston Comic Con back to our city. For many years, it was our flagship show before the closure of the guild hall, and now we have secured a new venue, we hope to bring it back bigger and better than before! Paul and Neil did an amazing job building Wonky Rocket Events up to the standard it is, and we are humbled that they chose us to carry the flag into the next chapter. They are working with us to ensure that we have an amazing show.

“Preston has suffered in recent years, particularly since Covid with a lack of fun, family orientated events. We’re proud to be a small business supporting other small businesses - we have over 30 traders and makers along with 6 media guests from TV and Film and 3 outstanding comic book artists - one of which will be running an all ages workshop on how to create your own comics.

“We have customers from as far as Devon and Norfolk travelling for the show, to meet our guests Jo Martin from Doctor Who and Ian Whyte who was the villain Garakka in the latest Ghostbusters movie. We have big plans for future years, and we’re so excited to be able to be bringing it home to Preston!

How much are tickets and where can I buy them?

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7 for those aged 4-13.

You were able to buy these from the Wonky Events website preivously but now they are just available from official sellers That Comic Shop, Street Monkeys and ODEON Cinema.

You can also buy tickets on the door for the same price.

Where can I park?

University of Central Lancashire has confirmed that Preston Comic Con attendees can use the following car parks on the day:

Victoria Street (Hall of Residence, 1 Victoria St, Preston PR1 7AY)

Fylde (113-115 Fylde Rd, Preston PR1 2XN)