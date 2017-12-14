Preston clubbers urged to dig deep for The Echo Trust on Christmas nights out

Have your say

Preston clubbers are being urged to back a charity campaign for children while on their festive nights out over the next few weeks.

The Evoque nightspot in the city centre is contributing to the Give a Kid a Quid initiative that raises funds for The Echo Trust.

Set up in 2002, the Trust donates to various organisations such as children’s hospitals and charity groups and is run by the Deltic Group, the parent company of the Church Street venue (pictured).

Revellers are being encouraged therefore to dig deep and donate any spare change in between songs or rounds at the bar.

Evoque general manager Leigh Sweetman said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we’re sure our customers will respond generously to our appeal.

“‘Give a Kid a Quid’ is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of local young people in our community.

“Every penny collected will go towards providing grants to children and young adults health projects.”

The Trust has even received celebrity backing this year with Kem Cetinay - of Love Island fame - throwing his weight behind the campaign that runs until Saturday, January 6.

Deltic Group, the UK’s largest operator of late-night bars and clubs, has raised £2.5m for its Echo Trust in the past 15 years.

One recipient has been Preston’s Space Centre which received a £5,000 donation earlier this year.

Leigh added: “ We nominated The Space Centre to benefit because it is an amazing charity which changes lives.”