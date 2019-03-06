Preston care firm's sponsorship deal provides new kits for St Joseph's gymnasts

Have your say

Sporting youngsters at a city primary school are getting a helping hand from a local care firm.

The Preston branch of Kare Plus has a sponsorship deal with St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, buying sports kits for the gymnastics teams.

The Rigby Street school is home to three teams which compete against other schools. Representatives from Kare Plus recently visited the school to present the new kits.

The kits were presented by Kare Plus care manager Michelle Corcoran and deputy manager Tanya Charles, whose children attend the school.

The Ribbleton school also runs after-school clubs centred on netball, football, hockey, drama, art, games and a breakfast club.

The school said the new kits would give their teams a “boost of confidence”.

Helping pupils become “confident, happy citizens”, emotionally and socially preparing them for life’s challenges is key to the school’s ethos.

Kare Plus, based in Waltons Parade, has been supplying care and support to individuals in their own homes for more than a quarter of a century, connecting nurses and carers with various leading public and private sector organisations such as the NHS.