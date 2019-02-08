Preston cancer patient Roisin's latest battle is taking on 31 men . . . at darts!

Cancer fighter Roisin Pelan has faced some tough challenges since she first waged war on the disease almost five years ago.
Tomorrow the 36-year-old Preston mum will tackle one of the craziest - taking on 31 men in a charity darts knockout.
Roisin is the only woman player taking to the oche at St Bernard's Catholic Club in Ashton to launch a new year of fund-raising for cancer research.
And in a bizarre twist of fate she has been drawn to face her partner Michael in the opening round.
"People say it's a fix, but believe me it isn't," said LEP columnist Roisin, who first hit the headlines last year after releasing a breast cancer song called "Feel The Boobs," urging women to check themselves regularly.
"There's been a bit of rivalry going on at home. We're both taking it seriously. I've even been practising in heels so I can try and look glamorous on the day.
"Darts isn't my thing, but I'm getting into it more than I thought I would.
"Unfortunately I'm the only woman who's entered. And knowing the lads who are in it, no-one is going to let me win, even if it's for charity."
The tournament - the focal point of a family event to raise cash - starts at 3pm.
Roisin, who has twice been hit by breast cancer, launched a series of fund-raisers last year, including a sponsored walk for men in high heels, and reached £10,000 for Cancer Research UK. This year she has set herself a target to double that.
"£20,000 is ambitious, I know," she said. "Last year was mental, but such good fun. Tomorrow we're hoping the darts will get this year's appeal going by raising at least £1,000, which gives us something to build on."
In the year since she released her cancer song, Roisin has appeared on Alan Titchmarsh's popular TV series Love Your Garden and achieved a lifetime ambition by publishing her first children's book.
On the health front, she says her latest scan results this week were "brilliant."