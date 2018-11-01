Preston businesses host five-a-side football for Alzheimer's Society

A charity five-a-side tournament for professionals in Lancashire raised more than £1,000 for people living with dementia.



The tournament was organised by Lloyds Bank, with teams of accountants, law firms and other advisers including Moore and Smalley, Baldwins, Scott and Wilkinson and Begbies Traynor, taking part.

The Preston office of insolvency advisers Begbies Traynor won the tournament and chose to donate the funds raised of £510 to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Lloyds Bank then matched this donation to boost the total to £1,020.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity. It provides information and support, fund research, campaign to improve care for people affected by dementia.

Sue Swire, community manager at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are extremely grateful to Lloyds, Begbies Traynor and all the other businesses that took part, for their wonderful support. As a charity, we rely on the generosity of others to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”

