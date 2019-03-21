Preston Bus Station shortlisted for top architectural award following £19m makeover

Have your say

Preston Bus Station is in the running for an architectural award following its £19m facelift.

The refurbishment of the iconic brutalist building, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, saw it unveiled in July 2018.

Picture credit: Gareth Gardner

International architect John Puttick of John Puttick Associates was behind the renovation.

Now the city’s bus station is one of the 11 buildings to be shortlisted for the 2019 Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) North West awards.

It is up against competition including homeless centre the Mustard Tree in Manchester by OMI Architects, The Lookout residential building in Cheshire by Walker Simpson Architects and Farnworth House in Widnes by Smith Young Architects.

RIBA North West interim director Tom Mills said: “The North West region continues to play host to a remarkable array of delightful, carefully-crafted buildings.

“I congratulate all practices who have been shortlisted in this competitive process.

“The longlist for the 2019 North West Awards was of exceptional high calibre, with entries received from a range of national and international practices.

“It’s great to see so many North West-based practices in the running, representing the wealth of talent that we have in our region.”

All shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury. The winners will be announced at an awards evening and reception at Manchester School of Art on Wednesday, May 8.

Regional award winners will then be considered for a RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.