Preston Bus Station car park is among best in country

Preston Bus Station’s multi-storey car park has been named among the best in the country.

The car park at the grade II-listed building, owned by Lancashire County Council, has been granted Park Mark accreditation, which is awarded following a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and British Parking Association. The authority has also received Disabled Parking Accreditation for the car park.

Park Mark focuses on management and maintenance and assesses surveillance, lighting, signage and the cleanliness. These criteria are known to reduce the opportunity for crime and create a safer environment for motorists and vehicles.

County Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We know that some people chose not to use this car park in the past, but things are very different now. Our recent redevelopment work has made the car park levels more welcoming and is already encourage more people to park there.”