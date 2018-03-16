Preston Booths team raise £12,000 for The Christie in support of colleague David fighting cancer

A shop worker from Preston who has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer has helped raised more than £12,000 alongside colleagues for The Christie in Manchester

David Kearney was diagnosed in 2016 and has received all of his treatment,including a gruelling 18 weeks of chemotherapy at the Manchester hospital

David, his sons Joshua and Joseph and eight other colleagues from the Booths store, where David works took part in the Great Manchester Run raising £5.5k between David’s chemotherapy treatments.

David completed the run, despite struggling with pain in his legs from his treatment and being unable to train.

He has continued to work through his treatment and his fundraising efforts have earned him the title of “fundraiser of the month” for the charity.

He said “I am overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness everyone has shown during this last two years since my diagnosis.

"Cancer is certainly a tough battle which me and my family face every day, however without the love, support, and humour that surrounds me at work it makes the battle a little easier to face.”

“A huge thank you to everyone involved, it’s appreciated more than you know.”

His battle with cancer inspired his colleagues at Booths to do something to show David how much they care. Booths has since focused on fundraising for the charity through a variety of raffles and fundraising days, nominating The Christie as their charity of the year.

Head of Booths brand Abby Talbot said “David is an inspiration to us all at work. We wanted to support him and thank The Christie for their amazing care and treatment.

"We may not be able to wave a magic wand and make everything perfect for David but we can all club together to raise some money for a worthwhile cause.

"Our target is to reach at least £15,000 and I’m confident as a team we’ll get there.”