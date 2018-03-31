Preston biker killed in M62 crash

A Lancashire motorcyclist has been killed in an horrific crash on the M62.

The man, aged 36 and from Preston, has not been named by West Yorkshire Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on the Lancashire/West Yorkshire border yesterday to come forward.

The collision involved a blue Nissan Qashqai and a silver Aprilia motorcycle and occurred close to the exit slip road at Junction 22 near Rishworth Moor at about 11.25am.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Qashqai driver has been spoken to by officers.

The accident closed part of the motorway, causing chaos for Easter daytrippers yesterday, with massive tailbacks developing until the motorway finally re-opened at around 5:45pm.

West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this collision and is appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to contact them on 101 quoting log 686 of 30 March.

Any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision are also asked to contact the team.