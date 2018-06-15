Preston-based Recycling Lives 'the One to Watch'

Have your say

Preston-based Recycling Lives’ impressive growth and unique business model has seen it named by The Sunday Times as the One to Watch.

The recycling and waste management business was handed the award by the newspaper at a celebration of fast-growing firms in London.

It had been highlighted as one of 10 national businesses considered ones to watch back in April, alongside The Sunday Times’ annual Profit Track 100 league table, ranking the 100 British businesses with fast-growing profits.

It was also ranked number 98 in the newspaper’s International Track 200, ranking the 200 mid-market businesses with fast-growing international sales last week.

Headquartered in Preston with nine sites nationwide, Recycling Lives recorded a 47 per cent growth in sales in 2016/17, to £46.5m.

Contributing to this sales growth was a 49 per cent growth in international sales, to £20.5m – seeing the business winning a Queen’s Award for International Trade earlier this year.

The company is unique in using its commercial operations to support and sustain social programmes.

It works to redistribute food to charities and community groups, rehabilitate offenders through training and employment, and support the homeless through accommodation, training and employment.

William Fletcher, managing director of Recycling Lives, said: “We’re changing the way business is done by showing a company can deliver real social impact without compromising on the commercials.

“In fact, our unique social programmes have helped to accelerate our growth.”

He added: “We’re proud to be recognised for the way we do business – where both commercial success and social impact are considered in equal measure.”

The awards event was held at The Savoy in London.