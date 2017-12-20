Preston based Recycling Lives continues growth with fifth site acquisition

A Preston-based recycling firm has topped off a year of rapid growth with its fifth site acquisition in 12 months.

Recycling Lives has announced its takeover of a facility in Erith, Kent.

It has taken over the former Pick-a-Part business, securing the jobs of 12 staff and set to create additional roles in the business.

The site is now Recycling Lives’ ninth nationally, having opened five across Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, the Midlands and South East in 2017 alone, to add to its four sites in Lancashire.

The facility will allow the firm - which specialises in scrap metal and scrap car processing - to depollute and recycle End-of-Life Vehicles in the region.

The organisation is also looking to introduce its charitable activities into the South East, having already expanded its food redistribution programme further across the North West this year, including introducing its offender rehabilitation model into the area.

Managing director William Fletcher said: “This move tops off our biggest year to date, where we’ve tripled our turnover and more than doubled our national footprint.

“We’re proud to have secured the jobs of a great team in Erith and are excited to introduce our unique business offering to the South East. We’re already exploring opportunities to expand our charitable and social activities into the Kent area.”

Recycling Lives runs a unique social business model, using its commercial recycling and waste management operations to directly support and sustain and number of its own charity and social programmes.

It manages its own residential facilities to offer a safety net to homeless, marginalised men; runs an offender rehabilitation programme in nine North West prisons; and manages food redistribution in partnership with national charity FareShare.