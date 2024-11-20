Preston-based Bowker Motor Group take over Porsche Centre Bolton
Porsche Centre Bolton joins Porsche Centre Preston in Bowker Motor Group’s portfolio of eight dealerships which also includes franchises of BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad and INEOS Automotive.
Located on Manchester Road, Porsche Centre Bolton first opened in August 2006. It employs over 50 staff and serves Porsche owners and enthusiasts in the Greater Manchester area. Many of the Porsche Centre Bolton team have been with the Centre since its opening in 2006 and have over 150 combined years of technical expertise.
The Centre will now operate under the Bowker Motor Group, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Paul Bowker, chief executive of Bowker Motor Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Porsche Centre Bolton to the Bowker Motor Group family. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service to Porsche customers across the North West.
“Bowker Motor Group celebrates its 40th year in automotive retail this year. The values that built the business when we started are the same values we see in Porsche Centre Bolton. We are proud to play our part in the next chapter of the Centre’s success.”
