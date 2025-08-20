A new 80 metre mural telling the story of Preston North End, painted by local artist Shawn Sharpe, has arrived in Deepdale.

A visual timeline of the club’s history has been added to the wall behind the Alan Kelly Town End, as part of a project which has been in the works for some time, in collaboration with Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET).

As one of the founding members of the Football League and the first-ever winners of both the League and the FA Cup, Preston North End is a club steeped in rich history since its formation in 1880.

Starting with the Preston Guild of 1862, the mural features famous names such as William Sudell, Arthur Wharton, Sir Tom Finney, Alan Kelly Snr, Sean Gregan, Graham Alexander and Jermaine Beckford.

The final person to be depicted in the timeline is Preston North End striker, Madison Hadley, who won the Golden Ball Award as the Women’s FA Cup top scorer last season.

Unveiling his new masterpiece on Saturday, Shawn said: “It means a lot. When North End approached me I didn’t think it was going to happen at one point.

“It’s great to be working for a local club with loads of history behind them, and that’s what I’m showing on the wall as well so it’s exciting.”

PNE’s Head of Football Operations, Ben Rhodes added: “Fans of a certain age will fondly remember the mural in the old Pavilion. This new project will bring to life over 150 years of history in a location that can be enjoyed by all, with the ability to add to the timeline with what we hope will be a successful period in our story.

“When we first met Shawn, we discussed a number of projects which we could potentially bring to Deepdale in the future, and we hope this will be the first addition of many.”

Preston Markets mural

As part of the 150 year celebrations for Preston Markets historic canopy he will also be officially unveiling another new mural which will remail a permanent feature within the Market Hall.

The public are welcome to watch the unveiling at 10am on Friday, August 15, inside Preston Market Hall.