Preston and Longride businesswoman to Walk the Walk in her bra for cancer charity

A businesswoman is preparing to walk 100 miles in her bra for a cancer charity as part of her 10-year fund-raising challenge.

Sarah Page on her trek to The Arctic

Sarah Page, who is the managing director of Plumbs upholstery firm, in Preston, has already completed four annual treks for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk and is now ready for her fifth.

The 52-year-old, who lives in Longridge, will take on the Camino challenge in the Galicia region of northern Spain from October 7 to 14.

The five-day challenge starts at C’ebreiro and will end at the famous Santiago de Compostela.

Sarah, who has four children and one grandchild, said: “I am on a 10-year-challenge in order to stay fit into my 50s and I wanted to raise money. I have not been affected by cancer, but I picked Walk the Walk as it is a fantastic charity supporting women with breast cancer and it is all about fun.

“Its Walk the Walk marathon events are held at midnight and you wear decorated bras. It fits right into my sense of humour.

“I have already done marathons in London, Edinburgh, Iceland and also the Arctic.

“This one is more of a challenge as it is 100 miles over five days - a marathon a day. The route will be quite hilly and is the longest I have ever done.

“I have been busy preparing for it by doing lots of long walks, building up my mileage.

“I will most certainly be doing the walk in a decorated bra and would welcome any design suggestions.

“The Arctic was hard but all you can do it put one foot in front of the other and keep pushing yourself forward.

“People living with cancer must face some really bleak days but they have to keep going, taking one step forward.”

Over the last four years, Sarah has raised £6,383, with an overall aim of more than £15,000 over the 10-year period.



To make a donation visit http://www.camino100miles2018.everydayhero.com/uk/Sarah