Preston and Leyland business group raises thousands for Alzheimer's Society

A business group has raised thousands for Alzheimer’s Society as part of a county-wide charity pledge.

Martin Cooke, branch manager of Ribble Insurance, of Lelyland, and member of BNI Invincibles, part of business networking group BNI Lancashire, held a comedy event at Preston Golf Club, Fulwood, which included three comedians and compere, with funds raised by tickets sales, a raffle and an auction.

The team raised £3,528 at the event, which was dedicated to mother-of-seven Gladys Hogg, who died earlier this year, aged 96, after living with dementia.

Her daughter, Joanne Farrall, is a good friend of Martin’s.

The Preston office Alzheimer’s Society was invited to join BNI Invincibles, which meets weekly at Preston Golf Club, as part of a charity drive whereby each chosen charity is gifted a seat within a group and its members commit to raising £20,000 per year for it.

Martin said: “We are really pleased to be able to donate this money to such a valuable cause.

“I’d like to thank all the members of BNI Invincibles and their friends and family for making the night a success.

“Special thanks also go to the golf club for donating an auction prize, as did PNE FC, Browns Auto Electrical, Flamingo Fashions, Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Elements Day Spa, 21st Century Motors Limited Vehicle Leasing and Ribble Insurance Services.”