Preston and Lancaster film wins award at the home of the BAFTAs

A film featuring interviews with people from Preston and Lancaster has won a national award presented at BAFTA.

Give Me Today, Anytime, produced for the Walking In Others Footsteps project and led by the Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, Mirador won the Arts & Humanities Research Council Inspiration Award (public category).

The film featured interviews with people in Lancaster, Preston and Barrow about their domestic life and combined them with voices from the past recorded by Lancaster historian, Elizabeth Roberts during the 1970s and 1980s.

It was created by Lancaster film-makers Jon Randall and Tom Diffenthal as part of the celebration of the digitisation of the Elizabeth Roberts Working Class Oral History Archive by the Regional Heritage Centre at Lancaster University.

Tom said: “We’re hugely proud to have won this award. It felt amazing just to be shortlisted alongside other prolific filmmakers who we admire. For the recognition to be received at the home of BAFTA also felt like a career-high for us as filmmakers. This is truly a celebration of Elizabeth Roberts’ work and to share this award with her and Mirador is an honour. “

Mirador Trustee, George Harris said: “Winning the award was the perfect finale to Walking In Others Footsteps, which took more than two years in planning, fundraising and delivery. We were thrilled not just to win the award but also to hear the judges afterwards say that they thought the film was truly outstanding.”

As well as a trophy, the prize also included £2,000 to be spent on a future Mirador project.

The Arts & Humanities Research Council Research in Film Award recognises and rewards the best short films which are either inspired or directly linked to arts and humanities research.

They are judged by senior academics, journalists and film industry professionals.

Give Me Today, Anytime, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, was premiered at an oral history conference at Lancaster University in May and was also screened at The Dukes in Lancaster; Barrow Library and The Continental in Preston.