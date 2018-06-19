Preston and Chorley beauty salons giving discounts to women who attend breast cancer screenings

A host of beauty salons have joined forces with the NHS to encourage more women to attend breast cancer screenings

According to recent figures, three in every ten women between 47 and 73 years of age, who are invited to attend a free breast screening appointment, are failing to show.

But, as an added incentive, hair and beauty salons across Lancashire are offering special discounts to those ladies who attend their breast screening appointments as part of the Breast Screening for Beauty campaign, with Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.

Janet, Patient Navigator for South Lancashire Breast Screening, said: “A huge thank you must be given to the hair and beauty salons and GPs across Lancashire for their generosity and support,” says “this incentive will hopefully encourage more women to attend their appointments and increase awareness about breast screening.”

Ladies who attend their breast screening appointments will be given a card as proof of attendance that they should take with them to redeem their discounts.

Salons offering discounts and special rate treatments are:

· Hidden Gem Beauty Parlour, Chapel Street, Chorley

· Elements Day Spa, Leyland Road, Penwortham

· Cleopatra Face and Body, Park Hall, Charnock Richard

· The Urban Spa, Park Road, Chorley

· Toni and Guy, Fishergate, Preston

Sheena Hilton, NHS Breast Screening Manager at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said: "In certain areas of Lancashire, fewer than half of women aged 50 to 70 attend to be screened every three years, even though screening is free, fast and easily accessible.

“If breast cancer is diagnosed at the earliest stage of its development, it is estimated that after five years 99 out of 100 women diagnosed will still be alive, so to being screened regularly and detecting changes early is very important.”

Currently, 12,000 women die from breast cancer, in the UK every year. Breast screening remains a highly effective way of detecting cancer at an early stage and delivers the best chance of successful treatment.

Should you require further information about breast screening, contact the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit at The Thomas Linacre Centre, Wigan on 01942 774713, or contact your own GP.

For a full list of discounts and treatments available visit http://www.wwl.nhs.uk and click on the Breast Screening for Beauty banner on the homepage.