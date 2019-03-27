Preston actor Claire Moore of Certain Curtain Theatre lauded in new book

A new book celebrating women in the North West across time, culture and industry features an actor and modern day suffragette from Preston.

The book, 100 women 100 stories, in which Claire Moore of Certain Curtain Theatre Company appears, was collated by Gulnaz Brennan, director at SheInspires.

The Dead Women Walking march campaigning against domestic violence

Certain Curtain, which Claire co-founded 30 years ago this May, has produced work exploring local social history as well as some of society’s most important human rights issues.

“There are so many women doing amazing work, it’s such a privilege to even be considered for this lovely book,” said Claire,

“It’s been a struggle to keep going, we receive no funding for our work which makes it very difficult to maximise our potential so this recognition of what we have achieved against the odds is a lovely moral boost and a real honour.”

It is Claire’s work using theatre to raise awareness of domestic abuse and her personal activism organising her ‘Dead Women Walking’ domestic violence march each year to remember the women killed in the UK, which have won her this accolade.

Gulnaz of SheInspires said: “I wanted to chronicle these extraordinary women, and their stories to acknowledge and celebrate positive role models in the form of a book.

“To mark 100 years of women getting the partial right to vote, it will shine a light on 100 everyday women heroes, mainly from Bolton, Lancashire and the Greater Manchester area and I hope each #HerStory will inspire men and women of all ages.”

See sheinspires.org