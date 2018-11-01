Preston 12-year-old Kirsten Bolton might die if doctors remove her tumour

A schoolgirl who has been told she could die if doctors remove her tumour is now putting her efforts into fund-raising for other youngsters with cancer.

Kirsten Bolton, of Preston, was diagnosed with a mature ganglioneuroblastoma in June and despite trips to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, doctors are unable to remove her tumour as it is too close to her spine.

Kirsten Bolton, 12, of Preston, who has ganglioneuroblastoma, in hospital

Whilst the news has been devastating, the 12-year-old, who attends Fulwood Academy, has vowed to fight back and is holding a fashion show at Lonsdale Social Club, Fulwood Hall Lane, Fulwood, tomorrow (November 2), from 7pm, in aid of Milly’s Smiles, which provides goodie bags for children with cancer.

Her mum, Kerry, said: “Kirsten was diagnosed almost accidentally after we took her to hospital following a fall whilst playing football. An x-ray revealed a mass on her lung and we were told it was a cyst and it needed operating on.

“However, when we went to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, we were in the cancer unit. We were shocked as no-one had said cancer to us.

“When we saw the consultant, he said he needed to remove the tumour, which is stage two.

Kirsten with her mum, Kerry

“Kirsten could have had it for 10 years and it has been maturing. However, doctors can’t say what is fully happening and can’t get the whole tumour out. She can’t have chemotherapy either because it is maturing and it could make it even larger.

“Kirsten was devastated. At 12 years old, she was fully aware of what this meant.

“Scans revealed the tumour was nowhere else but it had encased her full aorta and spine. Although she has had a partial tumour resection operation to remove some of the tumour, doctors said an operation to remove it all was too risky as it was too close to the aorta and she could die in theatre.

It was also too close to the spine so she could end up paralysed.

Kirsten in hospital

“Until doctors fully know the diagnosis, they didn’t want to put her at risk.

“Doctors have said she should live a relatively healthy life as long as the tumour continues the way it is.

“Throughout this, Kirsten has been very brave, but her confidence has been knocked as she thought the tumour could be removed.

“When she first found out, she affectionately called the tumour Dave, but now it is Fat Dave as it won’t go.

“She has really struggled and feels she must have been a bad person to have this. But after seeing others at the teenage cancer unit, she wanted to help others like her. She has been inspirational.

“I think this is her way of coping. This fashion show is for Milly’s Smiles, which was set up by a mother who lost her daughter to cancer. The charity provides bags for newly diagnosed children, such as blankets, cushions, sweets and toiletries.

“She is also selling raffle tickets in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and is planning a race night after Christmas.

“So far Kirsten has sold 80 tickets, but we still have 40 left. It is looking like she is on course to raise £1,000. She has also been collecting toiletries for the Milly’s Smiles bags.”

Tickets for the fashion show tomorrow are £5 and raffle tickets are £1.

If anyone wants to attend the fashion show or buy raffle tickets, email boltonfamily@sky.com.

Kirsten, who has one brother, Ben, 16, will draw raffle winners mid December.

For more information on Milly’s Smile visit www.millyssmiles.org