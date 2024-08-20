Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known hotel and restaurant has been sold to the owner of a nearby competitor.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has completed the sale of the Whitehall Hotel and Restaurant in Darwen to Michael Huckerby, the owner of the nearby The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham.

Winners of the Resilience & Innovation Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022, The Whitehall Hotel & Restaurant was originally built as a private residence in 1898 and has been lovingly restored into a traditional country house hotel which enjoys many period features, from the sandstone fronted elevation to the panelled sweeping staircase, decorative ceilings and an open fireplace, all complemented by the impressive 16 chandelier.

This 15-bed hotel stands in circa 1.8-acres of land at the base of the West Pennines, and has two function suites, ideal for weddings, a contemporary award-winning restaurant and a gin bar with distillery.

Whitehall Hotel, Darwen | submit

Commenting on the acquisition, Michael Huckerby said: “We are thrilled to be taking over the Whitehall hotel and will be looking to start a rolling refurbishment, to bring the building back to its former Victorian glory.”

The deal was brokered by Tom O’Malley, Associate Director – Hotels at Christie & Co. He said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for an operator looking to expand their portfolio. The hotel has undergone a significant refurbishment and restoration programme since it was acquired by the previous owners in 2003, and we have no doubt Michael, and his team will continue to build on their success.”