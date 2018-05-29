Praise for departing Garstang Rainbows guider Susan Newsham

A Garstang volunteer’s 25 years of service to the town’s girl guiding community has been recognised with a citizen award from the departing town mayor.

Susan Newsham received the Good Citizen of the Year Award at the inaugural Garstang Town Council Annual Awards after being nominated by Becky Davenport who felt she deserved recognition for more than 25 years as a Rainbow guider.

Susan said: “I have loved my time volunteering with girl guiding and I am still around to help out if needed.

“Volunteering has helped me grow in confidence, stretch my comfort zone, make new friends and have loads of fun.

“I’m just one of hundreds of people who give their time in our amazing town.

“I hope over the years the mayor’s awards will encourage more people to be recognised for the work they do.”

Susan has now handed Rainbows over to two of her former Rainbows, Hannah Lawrenson and Debbie Clift, who will continue leading the team made up of girls aged five to seven.

Susan said: “It’s lovely to be able to hand over to Hannah, not least because she is one of my former Rainbow who went on to Brownies, then Guides and Rangers.

“Hannah has recently achieved her Queen’s Guide Award, Gold Duke of Edinburgh and her pack holiday license.

“She’s amazing with the Rainbows and they just love her.”

Susan added: “Evelyn Ragsdale was also one of my Rainbows. Evelyn has achieved her young leardership award is working towards adult leadership.

“She is an ‘Active Change’ campaigner and now her exams are over is going to visit primary schools to promote active lifestyles to young people.”

The awards were handed out by departing town Mayor Peter Ryder, who marked his last days to commend some of the town’s most valued citizens.

Coun Ryder, who has served on the council for more tan four years, said: “It was a very successful evening and it is good to see some of our local heroes recognised – and, whether they are nominees or winners, the reality is they are all winners.

“It is now hoped that the town council can build on this great start and ensure that these awards become part of the annual Garstang calendar – perhaps even become the Garstang Oscars.”